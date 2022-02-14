Candlestick Capital Management LP Sells 110,000 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Candlestick Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 39.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,000 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $44,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Bill.com by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,804,000 after acquiring an additional 23,244 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,294,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 242,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,744,000 after buying an additional 14,531 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bill.com in the 3rd quarter worth $26,695,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $296.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.25.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.64, for a total transaction of $2,945,194.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Blake Thomas Murray sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.11, for a total transaction of $42,155,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 405,107 shares of company stock worth $114,614,501. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $238.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.91 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.00 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.58 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

