Candlestick Capital Management LP Sells 153,374 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Candlestick Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 987,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,374 shares during the quarter. SeaWorld Entertainment accounts for approximately 1.0% of Candlestick Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Candlestick Capital Management LP’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $54,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,747,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,074,000 after purchasing an additional 33,695 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 849,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,436,000 after purchasing an additional 33,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $808,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.89.

In other news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $571,584.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 26,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,106.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEAS opened at $66.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.67. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.54 and a fifty-two week high of $70.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.22.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

