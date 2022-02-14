Cannell Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,343,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,138 shares during the period. Build-A-Bear Workshop accounts for 3.8% of Cannell Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cannell Capital LLC owned 8.35% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $22,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 4,485.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 16,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBW traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.00. 4,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,117. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average is $17.58. The firm has a market cap of $326.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.99. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $23.50.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.55. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 36.85%. The firm had revenue of $95.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th.

In other news, Director Maxine Clark sold 9,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $195,653.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 16,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $362,113.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,132,730. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experiences. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

