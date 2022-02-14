Cannell Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) by 179.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,214,512 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,988,158 shares during the period. Synchronoss Technologies makes up approximately 2.5% of Cannell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cannell Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Synchronoss Technologies worth $14,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 1,784.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,560,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after buying an additional 3,371,391 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter worth $4,308,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter worth $3,363,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 30.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,585,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,281,000 after buying an additional 605,061 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter valued at $2,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Synchronoss Technologies stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.03. 4,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,659. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $179.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchronoss Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.57.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.