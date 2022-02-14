Cannell Capital LLC Invests $853,000 in Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 31,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Global Indemnity Group by 29,282.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 44,510 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $404,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 40.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Global Indemnity Group stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.09. The company had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,934. The company has a market capitalization of $377.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.74 and a beta of 0.25. Global Indemnity Group, LLC has a 12-month low of $23.97 and a 12-month high of $31.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.90 and its 200-day moving average is $26.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 294.13%.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Lederman bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.97 per share, with a total value of $51,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, and Stable; and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

