Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) PT Lowered to C$10.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CGC. Barclays assumed coverage on Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Canopy Growth from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Cowen downgraded Canopy Growth from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.69 to $21.60 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$16.30 to C$9.60 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.64.

NASDAQ CGC opened at $9.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.65. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $43.41.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 201.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Canopy Growth will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 14.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

