Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Down 5.1%

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)’s stock price dropped 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.72 and last traded at $8.75. Approximately 418,601 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 7,826,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.22.

CGC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$16.30 to C$9.60 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canopy Growth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.64.

The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 8.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.65.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 201.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 643.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 94,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 81,853 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Canopy Growth by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,939,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,873,000 after purchasing an additional 26,664 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 78.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,023,000 after acquiring an additional 291,715 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 18.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 703,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,745,000 after acquiring an additional 110,451 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 19.0% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 39,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

