Capital International Ltd. CA Cuts Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Capital International Ltd. CA lowered its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $13,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,923,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,508 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,994,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,647 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,573,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,418,000 after purchasing an additional 125,791 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 45.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,765,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 3.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,180,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,684,000 after purchasing an additional 108,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $4.75 on Monday, reaching $154.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,286. The company has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,150.23 and a beta of 1.27. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.50 and a 52-week high of $159.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.42.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total value of $435,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HLT. Bernstein Bank downgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $148.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.13.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

