Capital International Ltd. CA Decreases Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Capital International Ltd. CA reduced its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,886,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,394,000 after purchasing an additional 967,581 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,463,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in S&P Global by 357.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,513,000 after acquiring an additional 571,161 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 11.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,824,118,000 after buying an additional 451,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $181,029,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on S&P Global from $494.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $478.75.

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $7.53 on Monday, reaching $380.13. 41,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,719,162. The company has a market capitalization of $91.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $322.37 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $442.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $445.13.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

