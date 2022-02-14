Capital International Ltd. CA Sells 1,552 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Capital International Ltd. CA decreased its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 125,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Trimble were worth $10,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Trimble during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in Trimble by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $610,354.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $237,303.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,369,658. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

TRMB traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.97. 27,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,699,062. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.09 and its 200 day moving average is $84.85. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.94 and a 52 week high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

