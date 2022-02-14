Capital International Ltd. CA Sells 178 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Capital International Ltd. CA decreased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,402 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $9,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SIVB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,273,011,000 after purchasing an additional 439,970 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,238,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $801,323,000 after purchasing an additional 372,184 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $199,823,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1,057.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 349,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,347,000 after purchasing an additional 319,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 436,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,475,000 after purchasing an additional 167,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total transaction of $97,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.55, for a total transaction of $1,207,811.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,480 shares of company stock valued at $23,759,133 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $690.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $789.06.

SIVB traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $629.62. 4,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,559. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.87. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $467.22 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $660.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $652.91.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

