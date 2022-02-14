Capital International Sarl Acquires 177 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Capital International Sarl raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 2.9% of Capital International Sarl’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $32,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 81 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AVGO traded up $5.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $579.31. 36,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,882,159. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $609.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $546.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $419.14 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 109.33%.

Several brokerages have commented on AVGO. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.65.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

