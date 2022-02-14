Capital International Sarl Buys 2,421 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,669 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $8,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,615 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 12,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 181,484 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $47,790,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,319 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.43.

NSC traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $267.12. 14,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,493. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $238.62 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.11.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

