Capital International Sarl Lowers Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Capital International Sarl cut its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.0% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 35.7% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHTR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $740.00 to $680.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $758.38.

CHTR stock traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $607.08. The company had a trading volume of 15,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,828. The company has a market capitalization of $108.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.97. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $549.59 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $616.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $694.17.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.