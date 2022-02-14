Capital International Sarl Purchases 200 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Capital International Sarl boosted its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Equinix comprises 1.0% of Capital International Sarl’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Equinix were worth $11,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 78,505.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 27,477 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Equinix by 95.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Equinix in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 65.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $3.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $667.76. The company had a trading volume of 6,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,745. The company has a fifty day moving average of $768.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $797.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $885.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total transaction of $7,087,885.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total transaction of $59,870.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,361 shares of company stock worth $15,132,633 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $890.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $863.88.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

