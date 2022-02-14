Capital International Sarl Sells 15,279 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Capital International Sarl decreased its holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 953,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 15,279 shares during the quarter. América Móvil accounts for about 1.5% of Capital International Sarl’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $16,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in América Móvil by 29.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,489 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in América Móvil by 41.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in América Móvil by 41.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in América Móvil by 4.9% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 16,393 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in América Móvil by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 187,373 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. 6.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,502,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.68 and a 200 day moving average of $18.51. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $21.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

AMX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

