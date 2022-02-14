Capital International Sarl Trims Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Capital International Sarl cut its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 428,891 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,560 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $6,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,543,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,129,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in UBS Group by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,076,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956,828 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,998,185,000. Finally, Exane Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 4,096,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,934 shares during the last quarter. 33.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UBS Group alerts:

NYSE UBS traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $20.56. 177,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,937,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.19. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $21.49.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 13.15%. UBS Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.63%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UBS shares. Barclays raised shares of UBS Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 18 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 22 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.15.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.