Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of CPXWF traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.59. Capital Power has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $36.42.

Capital Power Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, construction, operation, and optimization of power generation facilities. Its projects include Halkirk, Port Dover and Nanticoke, Keephills 3, and K2 wind power. The company was founded on May 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

