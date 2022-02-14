Capital Research Global Investors Acquires 3,932,069 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 7.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,935,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,932,069 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.06% of Baker Hughes worth $1,432,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 78.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 151.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 12,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $309,550.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $331,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,233,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,144,233. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $28.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.48. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $29.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is -199.99%.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

