Capital Research Global Investors Boosts Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,588,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in General Mills were worth $1,590,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 43.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $68.06 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.31 and a 1 year high of $69.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.05.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

