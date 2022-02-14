Capital Research Global Investors Decreases Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Capital Research Global Investors lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,412,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521,537 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 1.80% of Citigroup worth $2,555,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of C. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in Citigroup by 3,181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. blooom inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Citigroup by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.28.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $67.03 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.59 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.56 and its 200 day moving average is $67.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

