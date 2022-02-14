Capital Research Global Investors Lowers Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Capital Research Global Investors lowered its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,339,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,367,806 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 1.2% of Capital Research Global Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,985,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. State Street Corp grew its position in Mastercard by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,977,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,404,804,000 after acquiring an additional 131,150 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mastercard by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,650,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,832,213,000 after acquiring an additional 871,206 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,726,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,106,551,000 after acquiring an additional 534,241 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Mastercard by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,712,941,000 after acquiring an additional 881,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,657,098,000 after buying an additional 1,484,878 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.24.

Shares of MA stock opened at $367.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $362.40 and a 200 day moving average of $354.40. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $306.00 and a 1 year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total transaction of $58,535,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 962,388 shares of company stock worth $334,583,100. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

