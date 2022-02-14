Capital Research Global Investors Reduces Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Capital Research Global Investors lowered its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,200,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 57,810 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.06% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $2,059,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $533,964,000 after buying an additional 22,411 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $527,842,000 after buying an additional 146,188 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $425,536,000 after buying an additional 70,721 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,155,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,311,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 123.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 997,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,218,000 after purchasing an additional 550,929 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL opened at $295.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.44. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.88 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.89%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $336.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.65.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

