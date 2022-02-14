Capital Research Global Investors Sells 18,526,490 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,801,378 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 18,526,490 shares during the period. EOG Resources accounts for about 0.8% of Capital Research Global Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Capital Research Global Investors owned 7.14% of EOG Resources worth $3,355,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,954,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $398,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,109 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,355,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 3,637.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $200,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,030 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,356,713 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $269,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,221 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 297.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,233,137 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $179,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,009 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 50,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $115.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.80. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $116.89.

EOG Resources declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.86.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.