Capital World Investors Acquires 4,468,246 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 9.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,468,246 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 0.7% of Capital World Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Capital World Investors’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,291,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 6.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 106,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,021,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 15.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 168,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,331,000 after purchasing an additional 22,310 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 44.2% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 95.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,747,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $312,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS opened at $102.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $135.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $68.02 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.71.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,273,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Raymond James lowered CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.82.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

