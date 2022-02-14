Capital World Investors Cuts Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Capital World Investors reduced its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,124,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25,762 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,224,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth $50,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 555,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,983,000 after buying an additional 40,365 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 12.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 76,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after buying an additional 8,401 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 30.4% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BX shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

NYSE BX opened at $123.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.71 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The company has a market capitalization of $84.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.25%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,679,349 shares of company stock worth $465,569,373 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

