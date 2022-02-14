Capital World Investors Has $3.52 Billion Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,091 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Booking were worth $3,524,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total value of $394,575.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total transaction of $1,590,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,235,026. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,470.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,769.00.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,525.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.29, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,053.57 and a 1-year high of $2,687.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,382.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

