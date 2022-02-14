Capital World Investors Has $6.49 Billion Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Capital World Investors lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,740,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 123,896 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises 1.1% of Capital World Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.05% of BlackRock worth $6,491,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 27,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,715,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.8% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,075,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 226.2% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 21.1% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $987.21.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $770.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $670.28 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $866.87 and a 200-day moving average of $893.33. The company has a market capitalization of $116.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.46%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

