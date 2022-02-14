Capital World Investors Sells 1,624,789 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Capital World Investors reduced its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,133,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,624,789 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.07% of Centene worth $2,687,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Centene during the 2nd quarter worth about $249,188,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Centene by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,798,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,509 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Centene during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,488,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 153.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,051,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Centene by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,512,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,189 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CNC opened at $83.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a PE ratio of 67.19, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $57.16 and a 12 month high of $86.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.13 and a 200-day moving average of $71.76.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. Barclays started coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $629,562.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katie Casso sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total value of $633,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,167 shares of company stock worth $6,013,755. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

