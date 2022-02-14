Capital World Investors Trims Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Capital World Investors lessened its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,317,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 209,155 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.09% of Synchrony Financial worth $2,459,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $66.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Stephens lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.56.

SYF opened at $43.79 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $36.45 and a one year high of $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

