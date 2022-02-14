Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Has $303,000 Stock Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 60.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BXMT. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 79.2% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 400.0% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 51.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BXMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $31.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.04 and a 200-day moving average of $31.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.30. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.01 and a 52-week high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 54.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 96.88%.

In other news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $26,327.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

