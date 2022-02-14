Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 41.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Southern during the third quarter worth $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Southern during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the second quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $169,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,610 shares of company stock valued at $5,158,818. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SO opened at $66.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.44 and its 200 day moving average is $65.15. The company has a market capitalization of $70.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $56.69 and a 12-month high of $69.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.44.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

