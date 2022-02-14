Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 18,454 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 893,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,454 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF comprises about 1.9% of Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $24,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 18,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 84,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 23,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 93,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period.

REET stock opened at $27.95 on Monday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $30.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.03.

