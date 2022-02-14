Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 881,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328,606 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 16.7% of Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $213,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

IWB opened at $244.72 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $210.50 and a one year high of $267.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $255.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

