Capula Management Ltd Buys Shares of 13,093 Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,093 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 732 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,043 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXPE opened at $193.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.68. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.77 and a 12-month high of $210.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of -28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.92) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EXPE shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Expedia Group from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.82.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $47,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total value of $55,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,832 shares of company stock valued at $17,594,933 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

