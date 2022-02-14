Capula Management Ltd Buys Shares of 62,049 MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 62,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,677,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.6% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.9% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 30,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 6.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 13.2% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $2,698,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.53.

MGM stock opened at $45.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $51.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.46.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.90) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.