Capula Management Ltd Raises Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Capula Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 823.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,624 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the quarter. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUBS. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in HubSpot by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $953.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $759.96.

HUBS stock opened at $531.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $569.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $671.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of -328.27 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $403.00 and a 12 month high of $866.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. HubSpot’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.87, for a total transaction of $5,159,462.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total transaction of $525,455.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,738 shares of company stock worth $45,023,465. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

