Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Stock Position Increased by Caxton Corp

Caxton Corp grew its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,522,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,750 shares during the quarter. Cardiff Oncology comprises about 13.6% of Caxton Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Caxton Corp owned 6.38% of Cardiff Oncology worth $16,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,387,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,903,000 after buying an additional 27,765 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,646,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,946,000 after buying an additional 72,134 shares during the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 51.2% in the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 982,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after buying an additional 332,753 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 13.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 582,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after buying an additional 67,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 4,413.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 483,535 shares during the last quarter. 59.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRDF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardiff Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

CRDF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,255. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.83. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The stock has a market cap of $122.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.84.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

