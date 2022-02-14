Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Acquires 33,246 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 33,246 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned about 0.47% of XPO Logistics worth $42,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XPO. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 180.3% in the third quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,575,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,528,000 after buying an additional 2,300,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the second quarter worth $80,041,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 72.4% in the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,433,000 after buying an additional 567,038 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 632.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 605,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,193,000 after buying an additional 522,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 136.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 873,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,133,000 after buying an additional 504,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XPO shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America cut shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $97.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.38.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XPO stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.78. 9,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.33. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $61.63 and a one year high of $90.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

