Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Purchases 1,244,606 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 144.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,108,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244,606 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $31,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRRM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Verra Mobility by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 512,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,904,000 after buying an additional 128,433 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,862,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,223,000 after buying an additional 1,670,210 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,648,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,403,000 after buying an additional 49,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,326,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,765,000 after buying an additional 102,194 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRRM stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.64. 5,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,121. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 166.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VRRM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Verra Mobility from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verra Mobility presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

In related news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 8,207,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $121,065,359.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

