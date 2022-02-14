Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Sells 126,058 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT decreased its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,963,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 126,058 shares during the quarter. Starwood Property Trust comprises about 3.5% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $145,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 26.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 7.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,713,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,753,000 after purchasing an additional 589,641 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 13.3% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht acquired 217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.66 per share, for a total transaction of $4,928,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $148,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,128. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $20.96 and a one year high of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 120.75%.

STWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

