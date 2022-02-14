Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Sells 4,893 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT decreased its position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,366,632 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,893 shares during the period. First Merchants makes up about 2.4% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned 4.39% of First Merchants worth $99,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FRME. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in First Merchants by 5.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 9,071 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Merchants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,217,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,412,000 after buying an additional 85,925 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 959,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,967,000 after purchasing an additional 39,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of First Merchants by 215.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 16,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 10,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $127,272.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 36 shares of company stock worth $1,504. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FRME traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.04. 277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,297. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.00. First Merchants Co. has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $50.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.15.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.04). First Merchants had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 36.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FRME shares. Hovde Group upgraded First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

