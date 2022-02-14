Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Trims Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lessened its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,534,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 48,784 shares during the period. Axalta Coating Systems accounts for approximately 1.8% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $73,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 16.4% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 83,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 11,819 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 128.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 114,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 64,372 shares during the period. Jade Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 128.8% during the third quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,974,000. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.0% during the third quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 6,504,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $189,856,000 after buying an additional 192,500 shares during the period. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.18.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,162. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.30 and a 200 day moving average of $30.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $34.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 26.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

