Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 442,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,170 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $21,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 432.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 903.6% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

CAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.10.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CAH traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.78. 19,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,357,007. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.94. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $62.96. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 102.62%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.