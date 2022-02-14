Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CRDL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CRDL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 381,000 shares, a growth of 119.3% from the January 15th total of 173,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 514,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. started coverage on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardiol Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of CRDL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.70. 133,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,415. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $4.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.89.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardiol Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRDL. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,833,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $598,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 560.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 107,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 3.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiol Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on developing anti-inflammatory therapies for cardiovascular disease (CVD). Their lead product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutical manufactured cannabidiol formulation being investigated in a Phase II/III study in hospitalized patients testing positive for COVID-19 with a prior history of, or risk factors for CVD.

