Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Coverage Initiated at Brookline Capital Acquisition

Research analysts at Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 74.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Caribou Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

NASDAQ CRBU traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,352. Caribou Biosciences has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $32.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.65.

In related news, VP Ryan Fischesser acquired 7,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $29,548.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,650 shares of company stock worth $49,085.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $70,738,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $28,460,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $28,204,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $21,785,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $20,544,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

