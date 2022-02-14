Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 105 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $236.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.65. The company has a market cap of $107.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.45. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $303.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 101.09%.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,002 shares of company stock worth $2,628,869 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.40.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

