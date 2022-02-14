Casdin Capital LLC Has $77.03 Million Stock Holdings in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Casdin Capital LLC grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495,000 shares during the period. Revolution Medicines makes up about 1.9% of Casdin Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Casdin Capital LLC’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $77,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RVMD. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,458,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,348,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,544,000 after purchasing an additional 570,410 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,268,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,224,000 after purchasing an additional 418,302 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,224,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 230.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 526,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,708,000 after purchasing an additional 367,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RVMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Shares of RVMD stock opened at $21.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.90. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $50.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.21.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.