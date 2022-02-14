Casdin Capital LLC Sells 1,216 Shares of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Casdin Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 215,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Casdin Capital LLC’s holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,093,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after acquiring an additional 661,735 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 377.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 44,603 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 23,758 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $949,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Foghorn Therapeutics alerts:

Foghorn Therapeutics stock opened at $12.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average of $13.85. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42.

FHTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Foghorn Therapeutics Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.