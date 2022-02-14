Castellan Group Acquires 43,510 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Castellan Group lifted its holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 155.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,510 shares during the quarter. Castellan Group’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the third quarter valued at about $1,430,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 23.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 9,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 590,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,303,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GTY. Zacks Investment Research cut Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America cut Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

Getty Realty stock opened at $28.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.85. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $34.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Getty Realty Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

